Bankrupt Rex Energy reaches settlement in 'deep rights' dispute

Rex Energy Inc will pay $100,000 to settle a claim by a creditor who said the bankrupt energy producer could owe him more than $3 million over a dispute involving so-called deep rights to a drilling site.

Judge Jeffery Deller of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh on Thursday signed an order endorsing the settlement with Robert Charlebois, who earlier this month requested the judge reconsider a previous order approving Rex’s sale to Pittsburgh-based PennEnergy Resources LLC.

