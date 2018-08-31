FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 31, 2018 / 12:55 AM / a few seconds ago

PennEnergy beat 'less desirable' bids for bankrupt Rex Energy -financial adviser

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The $600.5 million acquisition offer that Rex Energy Corp accepted last week dwarfed the only two other bids it received after putting itself on the block, a financial adviser to bankrupt oil and gas producer said in a court filing.

Rex said earlier this week in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had agreed to sell itself to PennEnergy Resources LLC, another Pennsylvania-based energy producer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PnX929

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.