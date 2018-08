Oil and gas producer Rex Energy Corp on Thursday sought a court order to extend its period for exclusive control of its bankruptcy, saying the shape of its restructuring plan may depend on the outcome of an upcoming auction.

Rex has already filed a proposed reorganization plan in its case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania that features two options: a debt-for-equity swap or a sale.

