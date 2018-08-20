FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 11:48 PM / a few seconds ago

SEC objects to releases in Rex Energy's plan for bankruptcy exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Energy producer Rex Energy Corp needs to rewrite or drop some parts of its plan for emerging from bankruptcy because they could block lawsuits against third parties, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

According to papers filed by the SEC in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, certain provisions in disclosures Rex has made about its plan are not in line with the Bankruptcy Code and are not warranted by exceptional circumstances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PpXF0k

