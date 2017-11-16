FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California tells bankrupt energy producer to hand over state leases
Sections
Featured
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Business
Volkswagen earmarks $11.8 billion for China electric car push
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Life
Da Vinci portrait of Christ sells for record $450.3 million
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
World
Zimbabwe's Mugabe resisting army pressure to quit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

California tells bankrupt energy producer to hand over state leases

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

California regulators have come out against an offer to buy bankrupt energy producer Rincon Island Limited Partnership and have asked its trustee to turn over state leases to a manmade island on public land so the state can shut down drilling operations there.

In a letter on Tuesday, California State Lands Commission Executive Officer Jennifer Lucchesi told trustee Jason Searcy of the law firm Searcy & Searcy that commission staff had concluded West Energy Offshore Ltd is not financially prepared to buy Rincon Island Limited Partnership, or RILP, or to meet bond requirements to assume the company’s state leases to Rincon Island.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j0dmfp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.