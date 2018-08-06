FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 6, 2018 / 11:32 PM / in 2 hours

Chevys Mexican restaurant chain to be sold in bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Restaurant operator RM Holdco LLC, operator of the Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito and Acapulco Mexican Restaurant casual dining chains, filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday and said it plans to sell itself in the face of debt, rising costs and competition from “fast-casual” restaurants.

RM Holdco Chief Restructuring Officer Jonathan Tibus said in papers filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that shareholder Z Capital is serving as a stalking-horse bidder to put a floor on offers for substantially all of the company’s assets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KwDVEE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.