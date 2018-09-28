FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 9:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Court approves sale of RM Holdco, owner of Chevys restaurants

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Restaurant operator RM Holdco LLC, the owner of the Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito and Acapulco Mexican Restaurant dining chains, won bankruptcy court approval on Thursday to sell itself to an affiliate of its majority owner after failing to receive competing offers.

Judge Mary Walrath of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware approved the sale at a hearing at which RM Holdco lawyer Christina Craige of Sidley Austin reported there were no bids submitted to rival the one put forth by Z Capital, which holds a majority stake in the restaurant operation with Tennenbaum Capital Partners.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Qe8AK7

