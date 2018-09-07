FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 7, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Court approves stalking-horse for bankrupt owner of Chevys restaurant chain

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt restaurant operator RM Holdco LLC, owner of the Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito and Acapulco Mexican Restaurant casual dining chains, won court approval on Thursday for an affiliate of its majority owner to serve as a stalking-horse bidder.

Z Capital, which holds the majority stake in RM Holdco with Tennenbaum Capital Partners, offered nearly $47 million for the remaining interest along with job guarantees to employees at restaurants that will remain open after a sale closes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QeWjpF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.