Drug distributor Rochester Drug Co-Operative files for bankruptcy, cites opioid cases

Drug distributor Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, citing financial pressures and ongoing litigation over allegations that it and other pharmaceutical companies helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The company filed its Chapter 11 petition in the federal bankruptcy court in Rochester, New York, nearly a year after it became the first pharmaceutical distributor to be criminally charged in relation to the opioid crisis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vQu4bv