September 12, 2018 / 12:48 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Bankrupt shoemaker Rockport says will file Ch. 11 plan within days

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Shoemaker Rockport Co LLC said in court papers on Tuesday it will file a plan to exit bankruptcy within the “next few days,” but it also asked to extend its exclusive right to file a plan through Dec. 10 in the event of “unforeseen delays.”

Rockport said in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that work on its plan has been going on at the same time as it wrapped up the sale of its assets for $150 million to CB Marathon Opco LLC, an affiliate of Charlesbank Capital Partners LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xezF8f

