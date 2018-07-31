FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt shoemaker Rockport settles with Adidas, clears way for sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A judge on Monday approved a settlement resolving a dispute over a $54 million claim that bankrupt shoemaker and retailer the Rockport Co LLC had said threatened to derail its planned $150 million sale.

Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware in an order cemented the settlement, in which Rockport has agreed to pay its former owner, Adidas AG, $8 million to settle the claim lodged by the German athletic shoe and apparel company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Oxjdrq

