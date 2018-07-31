Bankrupt shoemaker Rockport settles with Adidas, clears way for sale

A judge on Monday approved a settlement resolving a dispute over a $54 million claim that bankrupt shoemaker and retailer the Rockport Co LLC had said threatened to derail its planned $150 million sale.

Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware in an order cemented the settlement, in which Rockport has agreed to pay its former owner, Adidas AG, $8 million to settle the claim lodged by the German athletic shoe and apparel company.

