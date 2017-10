Romano’s Macaroni Grill restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, a victim of the casual dining downturn and lawsuits over leases, its chief executive said in court papers filed on Wednesday.

Nishant Machado, the chief executive of the parent company, Mac Acquisition LLC, said that the chain faces intense competition on two fronts that required it reorganize its finances and operations.

