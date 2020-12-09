New York & Co. parent gets court's blessing for liquidation plan

RTW Retailwinds, the parent company of women’s apparel retailer New York & Company, obtained court approval of its Chapter 11 plan, which will allow it to wind down the company after selling its e-commerce business to Saadia Group this summer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Sherwood in Newark, New Jersey, signed off on the plan at the conclusion of a telephonic hearing on Wednesday. The company, represented by Cole Schotz, filed for bankruptcy in July with $24 million in debt, one of many retailers to succumb to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

