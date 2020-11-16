IN BRIEF: Ruby Tuesday can tap pension funds for general creditors, judge rules

Ruby Tuesday’s bankruptcy judge on Monday ruled that the restaurant chain is entitled to $27 million sitting in executive pension and deferred compensation trusts to pay general creditors in its Chapter 11 case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey issued his decision on Monday afternoon in a telephonic hearing, a few days after Ruby Tuesday, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, and an ad hoc group of plan participants, represented by Holifield & Janich, presented arguments on the matter. The company and its unsecured creditors’ committee have said the trust funds are crucial to the company’s ability to survive in Chapter 11.

