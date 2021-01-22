Ruby Tuesday bankruptcy judge approves executive bonus plan

Ruby Tuesday secured bankruptcy court approval for a bonus plan that would pay five executives up to a combined $619,500 in incentive payments despite opposition from the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, signed off on the incentive plan at the conclusion of a remote hearing on Friday. The hearing was held a few days after the casual restaurant chain, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, announced that it was unable to find a buyer that would offer at least $50 million—the amount of its secured debt—to acquire the company and shifted to a lender takeover strategy instead.

