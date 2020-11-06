Ruby Tuesday creditors challenge bankruptcy loan

Ruby Tuesday junior creditors have opposed the restaurant chain’s $18.5 million bankruptcy loan, saying a judge should not consider approving it until questions about the company’s access to a separate pool of funding are answered.

The eatery’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, raised concerns about a potential Chapter 7 liquidation in its objection to the loan, which was filed on Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Ruby Tuesday, with $61.5 million in debt, filed for Chapter 11 protection in October with plans to close 185 of its 421 locations as the COVID-19 pandemic caused indoor dining traffic to plummet.

