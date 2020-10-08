Ruby Tuesday lines up $18.5 million bankruptcy loan, lays out sale plans

Ruby Tuesday has lined up an $18.5 million bankruptcy financing facility provided by existing lenders, who have also agreed to make a bid to acquire the casual dining chain’s business.

The company announced the financing in court papers on Thursday, shortly before its lawyers appeared for its first bankruptcy court hearing since filing for Chapter 11 on Wednesday. During Thursday’s hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, allowed Ruby Tuesday to make payments to employees and utilities providers to keep operations running during its bankruptcy. The company’s lawyers at Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones will return for another hearing on Friday to seek approval of the bankruptcy loan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iISeaa (])