Ruby Tuesday makes case for pension trust assets in bankruptcy court

Ruby Tuesday on Thursday urged a bankruptcy judge to determine that it has control over $28 million sitting in certain pension trusts in a dispute that lawyers have called the “lynchpin” of the Chapter 11 case.

During a telephonic and video hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, Ruby Tuesday attorney Richard Pachulski of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones argued that the money from deferred compensation plan and executive pension plan trusts belongs to the company and can be used to pay general creditors. Thursday’s hearing came about a month into the casual dining chain’s bankruptcy, which it filed with $61.5 million in debt and plans to close 185 of its 421 locations.

