With Ch. 9 wrapped up, San Bernardino paying creditors, moving forward

San Bernardino, California has begun making distributions to creditors with its bankruptcy restructuring plan having gone into effect last week, the city said in a statement on Monday.

San Bernardino's so-called plan of adjustment, the culmination of the Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy launched by the city in 2012, went effective on June 15 amid signs the city's prospects are improving, the statement said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tKHjDN