IN BRIEF: Bankrupt Sanchez says needs restructuring officer in place ASAP

Bankrupt energy producer Sanchez Energy Corp has proposed hiring Mohsin Meghji as soon as possible as its chief restructuring officer. The M-III Partners LLC managing partner served in the same capacity for retailer Sears Holding Corp during its bankruptcy.

Sanchez in a filing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston sought an emergency order approving Meghji’s retention, noting it has the support of secured noteholders to hire him while unsecured noteholders and the committee representing unsecured creditors in its Chapter 11 had another, undisclosed candidate in mind.

