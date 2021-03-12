Sanchez Energy judge unlocks potential value for junior creditors in lien dispute

The judge who oversaw Sanchez Energy’s bankruptcy has ruled that liens on three key oil and gas leases may be voided, giving junior creditors an opportunity to scoop up value that would otherwise go to secured creditors.

The 42-page decision issued on Wednesday by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston, is the latest development in an intercreditor dispute that has lingered well after the upstream oil and gas producer emerged from Chapter 11 last year. The ruling opens the door for the unsecured creditors, represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, to share in the proceeds of any voided liens on three oil and gas leases that span 110,000 acres.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38utKis