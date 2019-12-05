IN BRIEF: 10th Circuit upholds plan that ends widower’s claims against ski-resort operators

The Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed the confirmation of a Chapter 11 plan that eliminates the debtor’s interest in the Alvarado Realty Company, which developed and operates the Sandia Peak Tramway and two ski resorts in New Mexico.

The panel upheld the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Mexico’s decision to proceed with a plan proposed by the unsecured creditors committee rather than a seventh amended plan that Victor Kearney had filed just nine days before the January 31 confirmation hearing.

