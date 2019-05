The Bankruptcy Code does not give a debtor the power to rescind trademark licensing rights it has already granted, the U.S. Supreme Court held on Monday.

Resolving a circuit split, the 8-1 court said that Mission Product Holdings can seek damages from the company formerly known as Tempnology for blocking its use of the “Coolcore” trademarks before the expiration of their licensing contract.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QjXAfy