Citing its liabilities and financial stress stemming from recent hurricanes, Caribbean regional carrier Seaborne Airlines on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection to raise new financing and sell itself to Silver Airways LLC.

Seaborne parent company Sea Star Holdings Inc said in a statement the sale would create the top regional carrier in the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Florida.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CU3wIu