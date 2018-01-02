Big unsecured creditor to bankrupt Seadrill takes aim at lenders

(Reuters) -

One of the largest unsecured creditors of Seadrill Ltd fears the bankrupt offshore drilling contractor’s lenders will have outsize sway over the company’s reorganization plan to the detriment of other creditors.

Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said in court papers filed on Friday it wants to remove the lenders from the voting class that includes unsecured creditors because lenders’ claims differ substantially.

