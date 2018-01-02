FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 11:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Big unsecured creditor to bankrupt Seadrill takes aim at lenders

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

One of the largest unsecured creditors of Seadrill Ltd fears the bankrupt offshore drilling contractor’s lenders will have outsize sway over the company’s reorganization plan to the detriment of other creditors.

Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said in court papers filed on Friday it wants to remove the lenders from the voting class that includes unsecured creditors because lenders’ claims differ substantially.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lGA66a

