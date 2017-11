The judge overseeing Seadrill Ltd’s bankruptcy on Wednesday rejected a bid by a shareholder to get an official equity committee appointed in the offshore drilling contractor’s case, rebuking the effort as a waste of time and resources.

Judge David Jones of the Bankruptcy Court in Houston also said at a hearing that had the shareholder been a lawyer, he could be facing sanctions.

