Noteholders lodge show of interest in Seadrill amid debt fight
November 6, 2017 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Noteholders lodge show of interest in Seadrill amid debt fight

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd said on Friday two groups have shown interest in potentially making offers that would rival a debt-cutting plan put forward by its major shareholder, Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen.

A plan proposed by a group holding about 25 percent of Seadrill’s bonds and another proposal from a bond investor surfaced while the company has been soliciting restructuring offers. At the same time, Seadrill has been working to advance the Fredriksen debt-cutting plan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hO1gGq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
