Noteholders lodge show of interest in Seadrill amid debt fight

Bankrupt offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd said on Friday two groups have shown interest in potentially making offers that would rival a debt-cutting plan put forward by its major shareholder, Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen.

A plan proposed by a group holding about 25 percent of Seadrill’s bonds and another proposal from a bond investor surfaced while the company has been soliciting restructuring offers. At the same time, Seadrill has been working to advance the Fredriksen debt-cutting plan.

