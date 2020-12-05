Seadrill, lenders accuse parent of swiping $20 million as bankruptcy gets under way

Lawyers for offshore driller Seadrill Partners LLC and its lenders on Friday previewed a dispute over $20 million in cash that the company’s parent entity pulled from a bank account on Thanksgiving, which they said pushed Seadrill Partners into bankruptcy.

The statements came during Seadrill Partners’ first appearance in bankruptcy court since filing its second Chapter 11 case in three years on Dec. 1. The London-based company, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, has $3.1 billion in debt and hopes to emerge from bankruptcy next spring.

