Seadrill lenders remain skeptical of each other as restructuring talks continue

Seadrill Ltd’s lenders have agreed to let the offshore drilling rig contractor continue accessing their cash for the next 60 days as they negotiate a potential restructuring, even as lingering distrust among lender groups persists.

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the company’s use of lenders’ cash during a remote hearing on Tuesday. The money will allow Seadrill, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, to continue funding itself for a couple of months while it attempts to strike a deal with two lender groups that have conflicting visions for Seadrill’s future. The company hopes to wrap up its bankruptcy by the end of the summer.

