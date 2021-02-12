Seadrill preps for testy bankruptcy as buyer interest emerges

Offshore drilling rig contractor Seadrill has already prompted interest from at least one potential buyer in the first week of its bankruptcy, despite its stated desire to keep the company intact as it dives into what one lawyer said is likely to be a “contentious” case.

A lawyer for Dolphin Drilling, Stephen Zide of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel, announced Dolphin’s interest in certain assets on Friday during Seadrill’s first appearance before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston since filing its second bankruptcy in four years on Wednesday. Seadrill, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, blamed its troubles on the sustained downturn in the oil and gas market since it emerged from its last bankruptcy in 2018, which was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

