FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 10, 2018 / 1:55 AM / in 2 days

Seadrill says it needs interest rate caps for restructuring plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd is seeking court approval to spend up to $75 million to cap interest rates on bank loans, saying that undoing floating rates is critical to its recently released restructuring plan.

“Obtaining the proper interest rate protection is a key component of successful implementation of the plan, given that the debtors have nearly $6 billion of secured debt that is subject to interest rate fluctuations,” Seadrill said in court papers filed on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2txztSz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.