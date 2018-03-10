Seadrill says it needs interest rate caps for restructuring plan

Bankrupt offshore drilling contractor Seadrill Ltd is seeking court approval to spend up to $75 million to cap interest rates on bank loans, saying that undoing floating rates is critical to its recently released restructuring plan.

“Obtaining the proper interest rate protection is a key component of successful implementation of the plan, given that the debtors have nearly $6 billion of secured debt that is subject to interest rate fluctuations,” Seadrill said in court papers filed on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2txztSz