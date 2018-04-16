FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 16, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Seadrill unsecured creditors rally behind Ch. 11 restructuring plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Seadrill Ltd’s unsecured creditors have thrown their support behind the drillship operator’s plan for emerging from bankruptcy after changes to the proposal increased their shares of rights offerings and a cash pool.

Seadrill’s official committee of unsecured creditors in court papers filed on Friday said its members overwhelmingly voted for the plan and its confirmation is in the best interests of all of the company’s stakeholders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qEf89x

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.