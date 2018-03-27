FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 27, 2018 / 12:18 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Seadrill's Fredriksen looks to acquire Daewoo and Samsung ships

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Four ships that Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd built for Seadrill Ltd could be bought by the family investment vehicle of the bankrupt drillship operator’s largest shareholder, Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, according to court papers.

The papers filed on Friday outline settlements between Daewoo, Samsung and Seadrill over the vessels and note that Hemen Investments Ltd is in talks with the South Korean companies to acquire the ships.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2unagLk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.