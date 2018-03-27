Seadrill's Fredriksen looks to acquire Daewoo and Samsung ships

Four ships that Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd built for Seadrill Ltd could be bought by the family investment vehicle of the bankrupt drillship operator’s largest shareholder, Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen, according to court papers.

The papers filed on Friday outline settlements between Daewoo, Samsung and Seadrill over the vessels and note that Hemen Investments Ltd is in talks with the South Korean companies to acquire the ships.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2unagLk