Westlaw News
November 30, 2018 / 11:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bankrupt retailer Sears looks to lock up $62 mln private sale of 13 properties

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Thursday sought court approval to sell 13 locations it has been seeking to shed since early last year in a private deal with Amerco Real Estate Co worth $62 million.

Sears in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York argued the private sale was in the best interest of its stakeholders as marketing efforts for the properties underway way before its Oct. 15 bankruptcy filing suggested it would not get a better offer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ADa9Lp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.