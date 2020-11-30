IN BRIEF: Ex-Sears directors are covered in bankruptcy litigation, court rules

Former Sears directors landed a victory on Friday when a judge held that they are covered by an insurer’s policies in ongoing litigation over transactions that occurred before the department store’s 2018 bankruptcy.

Justice Andrea Masley of the Supreme Court of the State of New York rejected arguments from XL Specialty Insurance Co that it could deny coverage because it already covered directors in a separate lawsuit against them that stemmed from the same underlying event — the 2015 sale of valuable properties to Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust controlled by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Jgpp9w