IN BRIEF: Foreign vendors appeal order confirming Sears Ch. 11 plan

Several foreign vendors contesting how Sears Holdings Corp would reclassify their claims in its bankruptcy on Friday appealed an order last month approving the retailer’s reorganization plan.

The vendors in a filing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York gave notice of appeal of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain’s Oct. 15 order, saying Sears’ Chapter 11 reorganization would violate their administrative claims.

