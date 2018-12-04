U.S. trustee pans bankrupt Sears’ request to retain boutique IP law firm

The government’s bankruptcy watchdog objected on Tuesday to Sears Holding Corp’s plan to retain McAndrews Held & Malloy for its intellectual property matters, saying the application for employing the law firm is “deficient in several aspects” and should be denied.

The U.S. trustee in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York panned the application for failing to fully disclose compensation the boutique IP law firm will seek, adding the application “inexplicably requests a waiver of the requirement to file appropriate time records.”

