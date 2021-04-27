Secure Home judge approves bankruptcy loan for speedy restructuring

Secure Home Holdings LLC on Tuesday secured Delaware bankruptcy court approval to access a loan that will fund what it expects to be a brief trip through Chapter 11.

During a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kate Stickles signed off on the Newtown Square, Pennsylvania-based company’s $15 million loan on an interim basis. Secure Home, represented by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday with a prepackaged restructuring plan that would eliminate $235 million in debt.

