San Francisco law firm Sedgwick LLP filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday after dissolving last year following the departure of several partners.

Sedgwick in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said it opted to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its plan for a liquidation ran into opposition from creditors unwilling to continue negotiations outside a formal bankruptcy.

