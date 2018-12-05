Senior Care Centers seeks Ch. 11 protection, aims to transfer facilities

Senior Care Centers LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday with a plan to bolster its finances by transferring some of its more than 100 nursing and senior-living facilities to new operators.

The Dallas-based chain, whose facilities care for and house nearly 10,000 patients and residents in Texas and Louisiana, said in a statement it is evaluating which of its locations will remain in its portfolio of properties.

