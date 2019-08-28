IN BRIEF - Shale Support can’t just abandon railcars says enviro regulator

Motions by bankrupt Shale Support Global Holdings LLC to reject contracts for 346 railcars transporting its fracking sand should be rejected because there may be sand in some railcars posing a health and safety hazard, according to a Texas regulator.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in a filing on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said Shale Support has not made clear where the railcars are or if they hold sand the company produces for use in fracking operations at oil and natural gas drilling sites.

