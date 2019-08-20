IN BRIEF: Shale Support says has deal to exit bankruptcy

Shale Support Global Holdings LLC, a supplier of fracking sand for energy producers, has said it has reached a restructuring agreement with its creditors that includes an $80 million loan to help it exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig LLP representing Shale Support in a filing on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said the Lafayette, Louisiana-headquartered company aims to “promptly” restructure its finances under terms of the agreement and seek approval of its reorganization plan at an Oct. 29 hearing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TT25zl