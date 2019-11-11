Energy fund Sheridan sees enterprise value of up to $500 mln post-bankruptcy

Oil and natural gas investment fund Sheridan Holding Co II LLC expects to be valued between $350 million to $500 million if its prepackaged bankruptcy reorganization plan is approved as expected, its banking advisor said in a filing on Sunday.

Curtis Flood of Evercore Group LLC also said in the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston that the estimated enterprise value and net debt of $160 million will leave Sheridan with an implied equity value between $190 million and $340 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36WCg7K