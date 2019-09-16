Westlaw News
Sheridan energy fund aims to slash $900 mln in debt in Ch. 11

Jim Christie

Oil and natural gas investment fund Sheridan Holding Co II LLC filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday with a prepackaged plan overwhelmingly backed by its debtholders to eliminate $900 million of its roughly $1.1 billion in debt.

Chief Executive Lisa Stewart in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said the fund aims for a speedy Chapter 11 case with an Oct. 17 target date for a hearing at which it will ask for an order approving its reorganization.

