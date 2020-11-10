IN BRIEF: Shiloh Industries bankruptcy judge approves $218 million sale

Autoparts maker Shiloh Industries Inc on Tuesday obtained bankruptcy court approval of a $218 million sale to middle market private equity firm MiddleGround Capital LLC.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the sale, which includes the company’s assets and stock in foreign non-bankrupt subsidiaries, during a telephonic and video hearing. The Valley City, Ohio-based company had already been recording losses at some manufacturing plants before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Represented by Jones Day, it filed for bankruptcy protection in August with $341 million in secured debt after the pandemic forced it to temporarily close some facilities.

