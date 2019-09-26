IN BRIEF: Bankrupt Sienna Biopharma's executive bonus plan scraps severances

Bankrupt Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday sought an order approving a bonus plan for four top executives, arguing in a filing it needs to give them incentives to help get regulatory approval for skin treatments at the same time the clinical-stage company looks for a buyer or investment lifeline.

Sienna said in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that its plan offers at most $1.5 million and requires the executives to notch a sale or investment of between $15 million and $20 million.

