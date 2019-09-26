Westlaw News
September 26, 2019 / 1:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Bankrupt Sienna Biopharma's executive bonus plan scraps severances

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday sought an order approving a bonus plan for four top executives, arguing in a filing it needs to give them incentives to help get regulatory approval for skin treatments at the same time the clinical-stage company looks for a buyer or investment lifeline.

Sienna said in its filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that its plan offers at most $1.5 million and requires the executives to notch a sale or investment of between $15 million and $20 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mImef8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below