Rent deferrals, PPP and more: how the pandemic is changing bankruptcy

The uptick in commercial bankruptcy filings as the COVID-19 pandemic rattles the U.S. economy has not only kept restructuring professionals busy, but forced them to address novel issues in the already-complex world of corporate bankruptcy.

Requests for rent deferrals and abatements across retail and restaurant bankruptcies have become commonplace. The Paycheck Protection Program has introduced a new element to small business Chapter 11 cases. Meanwhile, caseloads for some bankruptcy lawyers and judges keep growing, with business filings increasing each month from April to August compared with the same months last year, culminating in a 17% jump this August, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute.

