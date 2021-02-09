Q&A: For Cooley's new bankruptcy chair Cullen Speckhart, her practice is personal

Cooley recently named Cullen Speckhart the chair of the firm’s restructuring practice, making her one of the few women leading bankruptcy practices in Big Law.

Cullen Speckhart. Photo courtesy of Cooley

Speckhart, 39, who joined Cooley in 2019, will guide the group as it represents corporate debtors and creditors across a variety of industries. In the past year alone, Speckhart has been heavily involved in major Chapter 11 cases, including those of Ann Taylor’s parent company, pharmaceutical maker Mallinckrodt Plc and department store Lord & Taylor. She also sits on Cooley’s Women’s Initiative Committee and leads a task force that provides leadership training to the firm’s female lawyers.



Reuters recently spoke with Speckhart about her career path and succeeding in a male-dominated practice. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: In reviewing 25 top corporate bankruptcy practices, we found only a handful of women co-chairs. You seem to be the only one who is the sole chair. How does that feel?



SPECKHART: It’s a humbling thing to have a leadership role like this one and I think it’s one example of Cooley demonstrating who it really is as an organization, which is a place of limitless opportunity for women. It’s a firm that doesn’t just talk about supporting women and promoting women. It does actively and intentionally support and promote them. And I’m just one example among many females in leadership at Cooley. The firm has created this environment where I can go about my day as a professional and really never feel inferior.

REUTERS: Has it beehn challenging to move up in a practice area that’s largely dominated by men?

SPECKHART: I find myself at a place in my career now where I have this incredible freedom to be feminine. I’m really under no internal mandate to try to act like a male. I’m just me and I’m female. It’s a true treasure that I have because of the work of so many women in senior generations who’ve made it possible for me to live and work without feeling inhibited by my gender. I realize that is not yet the case for every young lawyer and we do have a lot of work to do.

That’s my goal. I want everyone to feel the way I do in practicing as a woman. I really understand what it’s like to be on the other side and to not feel free as a woman in practice. I struggled a lot as a junior associate and candidly, I have too many memories of those very early years and feeling an overwhelming sense of powerlessness and discouragement and worthlessness. I almost made the decision to quit being a lawyer at that time.

(Instead) I went to a much smaller shop that didn’t have the kind of Chapter 11 practice that I wanted. I decided that I would build one on my own. But I was aware of all the things I didn’t know. So I reached out to six or eight of the most accomplished restructuring lawyers cold. I traveled to meet them to try to develop that personal connection. Not one of them said no to me.

VIDEO: Why bankruptcy law is personal to Cullen Speckhart

If there’s one piece of advice I would give to young women coming up in law it would be to make the investment of time and relationships to create your own circle of trusted allies. The earlier you get started on that the better, but it really is never too late.



REUTERS: How did you get into bankruptcy law?



SPECKHART: It’s really personal for me. I grew up in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where my parents live to this day. It was the home of Bethlehem Steel. My parents both worked for the steel company, that’s how they met each other. When Bethlehem Steel started to struggle, things really changed for my family. Both of my parents lost their jobs on the same day, which was a terrifying thing for a young couple with three small kids. A short time after that, my father was able to go back to work for Bethlehem Steel to help stabilize and restructure it.



The company ultimately filed for Chapter 11 in 2001. That was a very formative time for me because after such a long and trying period of uncertainty for my family and not knowing how things would end up for the company, we heard that there might be some relief in the bankruptcy court. We would talk at home about what the bankruptcy lawyers were doing to save jobs and to save pensions and to give some kind of security to all the people in the community who depended on the company for their livelihoods. And being a young person at a time, I was thinking about how to choose my own career.

REUTERS: What’s next for Cooley’s restructuring practice?

SPECKHART: I have a couple of missions. The first is to keep building on the momentum of growth that we have in our practice. The second is to motivate our junior lawyers to pursue their full potential.

Jay Indyke, my predecessor, spent the last decade expanding the breadth of our practice and developing our younger attorneys. My job is to take that progress to the next level. And it couldn’t come at a more exciting time for me because we’re experiencing a real opportunity to showcase our company side and our committee side capabilities.