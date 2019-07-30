Stearns says no conflict for Skadden serving as bankruptcy counsel

Bankrupt mortgage lender Stearns Holdings LLC on Monday defended its planned retention of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom as bankruptcy counsel, saying the law firm does not have a potential conflict of interest as the U.S. trustee argued.

Stearns in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan said the trustee’s assertion that there could be a conflict because Skadden has represented Stearns’ majority owner, private equity firm Blackstone, was incorrect because the law firm is not working for Blackstone at the same time in the bankruptcy. Stearns also said that replacing Skadden at this point in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy would set back its efforts at reorganizing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yoISfa