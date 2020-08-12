Stein Mart taps Foley & Lardner, Hermitage nets Proskauer in latest COVID bankruptcies

Foley & Lardner is representing discount department store Stein Mart while Proskauer Rose is advising oilfield services company Hermitage Offshore Services as the two companies become the latest to seek bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stein Mart joins a long list of retailers, including Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, J. Crew, Modell’s Sporting Goods and Lord & Taylor, that have sought bankruptcy relief since the pandemic brought in-store shopping to a standstill. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerry Funk in Jacksonville, Florida will oversee the case.

